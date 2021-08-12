Everyday People PNG :Geraldine Setu

I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my dream if it weren’t for my parents’ and family’s support.

Life does not come easy to those who sit and wait. You have to push and work hard.

To successfully complete my education, I had to prioritise school work and other required tasks. And after graduating, I had to secure a job.

I was fortunate to be accepted into the BSP graduate development program. It was a great experience for me to be able to move through different sections within the branch as well and understand the system and processes.

I had to work hard and it has its challenges, but it was a great experience!

I currently do digital service support with BSP.

On a daily basis, we provide support to our clients, or merchants as we call them, in terms of the digital banking services that we provide. We also do awareness on BSP’s digital services to interested organisations or groups, etc.

The daily challenge faced at work comes with managing customer expectations as well as meeting deadlines.

I am passionate about being able to help others in the best way that I can and to add value to the lives of people I come across, whether at work or outside.

My advice to young Papua New Guineans is to always work hard and remain humble. You must always accept criticism and be willing and open to learning.