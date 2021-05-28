Everyday People PNG : Evelyn Jarua

My family is based in Kimbe, West New Britain Province.

I’ve lived in Port Moresby for the past nine years since moving here in 2013 to study at UPNG.

Literacy and proper educational materials is a need in every rural school in PNG.

As the first female from my father’s village to graduate from a Tertiary institution (2017), I was keen to support my local school to empower and challenge more students to do their best in school.

In July 2019 I did a book drive. Collecting a few books from friends and sat through consultations with a few organizations discussing the need of educational materials and how I can get some support. A few small containers of books were bought but I could see that what was available wouldn’t fit the need. I almost gave up because I went from consultations, letters, and messages to MPs pages, etc. and didn’t turn out too well.

But there was hope! My elder sister Mrs. Maureen Tom heard about my book drive and gave me a call.

At that time she was an active volunteer with ‘Books 4 PNG Kids’ Australia through her NGO networks, distributing books to rural schools in Kimbe, West New Britain.

That five minute call was to give me the name of an organization to get in touch with.

It was the “Books 4 PNG Kids!”

I went online and googled all I could about the organization. After that I was convinced enough to sign myself up and drafted a small message, attached my book drive flyer and send it.

Within days I got their warm response and they were willing to support the initiative for rural schools, not only in my village but where I can reach. My employer and my colleagues have been the greatest life support in logistics to get the books to where it’s needed the most.

I have two messages for my generation, you are young and full of energy, and you can do great things for your community.

Never limit yourself, regardless of your age, your background or your ethnicity. We live in a world where the world is at your fingertips.

Accept that some letters and messages for a worthy cause will have no response. Accept that you will have so many consultations or interviews and yet remain unsuccessful or unemployed. Allow yourself to fail, only then will you grow.

Just last week, the Crime Prevention team, Salvation Army PNG team and I visited the Boregaina Primary School to hand over 32 boxes of books from the ‘Books 4 PNG Kids’.

If you’re interested to support your local community schools with books, you can check out the ‘Books 4 PNG Kids’ page on Facebook and express your keen interest to be a part of this initiative.

Let’s choose to be part of the solution. Do your part to save our society either through formal employment or volunteering.