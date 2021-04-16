Everyday People PNG : Eugene Sariman

“One of my other interests is in fixing cars, and although I work with Air Niugini, I have turned this interest into a business.”

“I run a small mobile auto repair business called 10F. It has been challenging. Some of the major challenges we face is clients not paying up on time, and we are also going head to head with major mechanical companies who are well established. The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected us a lot because our day to day operations have reduced. Despite these challenges, one of my greatest achievements is getting 10F going despite the current pandemic and economic crisis that the country is facing.”

“My team and I meet most of our clients through our Facebook page and we have a lot of repeat customers and that is very encouraging. One of my other side hustles is selling movies.”

“I think many young people should start to run businesses. In this way you are not only helping yourself but helping unfortunate kids on the streets by employing them, in turn, they are kept busy and law and order problems are reduced. It is also a way of "Taking back PNG and making it all Local. "