Everyday People PNG : Epel Kapinias

“I’m always setting short goals in my game which pushes me to work hard every day.”

This year 2021 season comes with more new challenges and sacrifices for Epel and the rest of the Hunters team.

The relocation process to Queensland and the transition to their new temporary home in Gold Coast was a culture shock for them but very privileged to be in such world class facility

“This year’s training camp was more challenging from the previous and more focused on learning new playing habits, attitude, game management speed, agility and skill which suits the speed of the game with the 6 again rules.

“My goal this year is to push myself to another level with more power and purpose in my runs with a bit more sting on my defense.

“The return of Guria playmakers Wartovo Puara jnr and Watson Boas into the team has helped my game to another level.

When asked about national Kumuls selection for the mid-year Test against Fiji and the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year, Epel refused to comment on it

“My immediate goal and focus right now is to continue to play well and stay injury free for the balance of the season.”

Epel Kapinias

PNG Hunters prop forward (current)

23 years old

Height 186

Weight 102kg

Rugby/league Career: