Everyday People PNG : Conscilliah Schulze Menda

I was the valedictorian of the graduating class and the recipient of the Brot Fűr Die Welt award for research excellence and the St. Joseph Moscati prize for academic excellence.

Prior to that, I graduated from the Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan, with a Master’s degree in Medical Science in Immunology and Infectious Disease after getting my degree at the University of Papua New Guinea.

This journey isn’t my own. I owe this to all those who stood by me throughout my lowest and have shared my joy when dark clouds passed.

The decision to take up a third degree was entirely my mother’s decision. She was my biggest supporter ever, encouraging me all the way until she lost the battle to breast cancer.

Before her, I lost my younger sister suddenly. I had to collect myself together not once but twice. Everything else that fell into place was because the God I serve is merciful and his Grace is abundant.

My father Dr. Menda snr., I wouldn't have been where I am without the unconditional love and generous financial support.

I'll forever cherish the MBBS team led by Prof. Kuzma and Dr. Aigeeleng and Dr. Clement Malau for being our solid foundation. Unfortunately Dr. Gert couldn’t attend the ceremony.

My deep appreciation to the sponsors of the Brot Fűr Die Welt award for research excellence and St. Joseph Moscati prize for academic excellence.

(Picture by Niugini Photographs)