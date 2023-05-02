Everyday People: Lt. Col John Wani

Wani has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Papua New Guinea and two Masters degrees from the PNG University of Technology. These are BA degree - Towns and Regional Planning, MSc degree in Remote Sensing & Geographic Information Systems (2017), and MSc degree in Urban and Regional Planning (2023).

The Australian Defence Organization’s Defence Cooperation Program (DCP) sponsored both Masters’ programs.

Wani expressed thanks to the Australian Government and its taxpayer, through DCP, for making this accomplishment a reality for him. His words of appreciation also extended to the PNGDF, the Engineer Battalion and his family for their perseverance.

He is Commanding Officer (CO) of the PNG Defence Force Engineer Battalion at the Igam Barracks in Lae, Morobe Province. Wani assumed his current post in late 2020.

Lt. Col. Wani’s career in the military is versatile having to serve in different corps such as infantry, engineers, signals, logistics, Training Command and Defence Intelligence Branch, more significantly - Directorate of Geospatial Intelligence as the pioneer director.

His military education includes Joint Officer Warfare Course - JOWC (Australia), Combine Officer Arms Course - COAC (Australia) and a full year on-job training as an engineer officer (New Zealand).

A notable overseas seminar he attended is the US-led seminar, Multi-national Planning and Augmentation Team - MPAT, that took place in Mongolia and Cambodia respectively, which is a Disaster and Emergency Relief Planning workshop.

In his down time, Wani’s notable hobbies are music and soccer. He is a talented musician and usually plays the lead guitar in a band and has a passion for soccer. He was actively involved in the sport in his youth but now plays the role of a coach.

Lt. Col Wani is married to a lovely woman named Daisy. They have three children.