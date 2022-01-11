Everyday People: Karoho Kevau

I started playing in the Pari Cricket Club at the age of seven.
Eleven years later, I am in the PIH Under 19 Cricket PNG team.
When I was picked, I was very happy, and I was proud.
My family was very happy for me too.
I am not the only one in my family to represent PNG in cricket.
I am following in my cousin’s (Vagi Kalo) footsteps. He also made the U19 PNG cricket team a few years back.
I am proud to carry that legacy through.
As the U19 team continues to train hard and prepare for their World Cup games in the West Indies, I want to encourage my teammates to simply go out and play well. That is the same talk I give myself.
Yes, I’m ready for the World Cup.
I just want to go there and play well and one day become a Barramundis player, just like Nosaina.
I want to experience playing other international teams.
I look forward mostly to playing against Pakistan.