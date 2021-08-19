Everyday People: Jacobeth Manase

“I learnt about how to budget. If I’m marketing something, all the money (is spent) unnecessarily. I went there and they taught us how to budget. Now I’m (going to) start my small business. I’ll start by helping my mother to sell donuts, ice blocks, and water; anything just to start a small business. To build a business like a store you need to start small.”

Jacobeth recently completed secondary school and entered into technical training in order to progress in life.

“I was at Caritas and then I went to ITI and took IT there, but I withdrew again and I went to TAFE and I finished there and was just at home. When mum asked us to come and join the group, I came with my other sister to the training. I learnt so much about the basics of doing business. They (taught) us the basics about starting up a business and motivated us to do so.”