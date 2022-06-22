Everyday People: Atosh Iyaro – BILASIM

Bilasim was established in 2018, and it was during this time at the festival of arts in Honiara, Solomon Islands that I experienced an epiphany where Art and design inspired me and brought “Bilasim” to life.

My brand Bilasim, which means decorate in English, comprises of hand drawn art with all the designs hand printed. I draw my inspiration from cultural motives, and then I get to sketch the designs on paper and transfer onto screen and then onto fabric. That’s how my team and I produce all the outfits and my clothes line are all PNG made and inspired.

My general designs are inspired from different cultures like the Highlands and Central Province and I try to steer clear from using specific designs in order to avoid offending any particular cultural heritage.

When I first became inspired to start my clothes brand in 2018, I never thought that art could take me places. It did and I am forever blessed as my brand continues to grow with 3000 plus followers on social media like Facebook.

Aside from weekends spent at my stall, I have also catered for corporate orders consisting of uniforms based on corporate logos and themes. I always try to incorporate a bit of Papua New Guinea art into these.

I hope to participate as a designer in a PNG Fashion show some time in the near future as I have created particular designs specifically for this opportunity should I be lucky enough to enter.

With my collection, all that is required to create a successful line from the sewing to the printing is done inhouse and is 100% local. This includes all the outfits and the corporate uniforms. The team that helps me is my family.

We don’t have an outlet at the moment, operating straight from home, but eventually we will set up a space that customers can come to in the future. Right now you can find me on my Facebook page or email me on bilasim.sales@gmail.com