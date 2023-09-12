Dr. Jane Mogina – PNG’s Biodiversity Pioneer

She recently received the prestigious ExxonMobil Power Play Pioneer Award, a recognition initiated by female leaders within ExxonMobil to unite women in the LNG industry for networking and business opportunities. What began as a pilot project in 2016 has evolved into a global series of events.

Currently serving as the Biodiversity and International Finance Corporation Advisor at TotalEnergies EP PNG (TEP PNG), she has earned accolades and made history in various domains.

Her achievement goes beyond borders as she became the first Papua New Guinean to receive the Global Pioneer Award at Gastech 2023 in Singapore. This award acknowledges her significant contributions to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.

Her journey from a small village, Bogaboga in North Coast Milne Bay, to global recognition is nothing short of inspiration. Her early exposure to nature through her father's hunting expeditions ignited her passion for science, especially biology and later an encounter with an encyclopedia page displaying the anatomy of a frog set her on the path to biology.

Dr. Mogina's dedication to science was evident even in her teenage years when she replicated Gregor Mendel's experiments on mouse genetics. Her teachers at Holy Name High School in Alotau encouraged her love for microbiology, leading her to pursue a career in the field.

After completing her education at the University of Papua New Guinea and achieving her teaching accreditation, she became the first national biology teacher at Sogeri National High School. Her contributions extended to drafting the National Science curriculum and serving as the Grade 12 examiner for the country.

In 2006, Dr. Jane transitioned to the non-governmental sector, working with the Mama Graun Conservation Trust Fund, where she served as Managing Director for three terms. Subsequently, she joined ExxonMobil PNG as their Senior Biodiversity Advisor until 2020. Her role was pivotal in ensuring the protection of PNG's biodiversity while advancing the PNG LNG Project.

Even during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mogina continued to juggle multiple roles, including consulting for Exxon, supervising Master's students at UPNG, and collaborating with the United Nations Environment Program.

The Power Play Awards, introduced by ExxonMobil, recently marked their fifth year by extending the program to Papua New Guinea. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to the LNG industry within three categories: the Rising Star, the Pioneer, and the Ambassador. Dr. Jane's commitment to cultivating local expertise in the LNG industry played a pivotal role in the success of the PNG LNG Project.

Reflecting on her achievement as a Global Pioneer, Dr. Jane emphasizes the groundbreaking nature of the LNG industry in Papua New Guinea. Her tenure at ExxonMobil was marked by a relentless dedication to safeguarding biodiversity while driving forward vital projects for her country.

In her current role as the Biodiversity and IFC Advisor at TEP PNG, Dr. Jane Mogina continues to champion the preservation of Papua New Guinea's rich biodiversity. She underscores the importance of knowledge and appreciation as the first steps toward conservation. With increasing industrialization and infrastructure development, the need to protect biodiversity has never been more critical.

Her resolute commitment to follow through with concrete actions underscores her belief that complacency has no place in safeguarding PNG's unique natural heritage.