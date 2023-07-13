Carpentry Scholar Turned Instructor - Jacinta Heki's Inspiring Journey

She was among the first batch of students from Gulf Province sponsored by TotalEnergies EP PNG (TEP PNG) for trades upskilling courses at Port Moresby Technical College (POM Tech). Currently employed as a Maintenance Carpenter at POM Tech, Jacinta graduated with a National Certificate 3 in Carpentry in April 2022. Encouraged by her classmates, she successfully secured her position and began working in May 2022.

Reflecting on her journey, Jacinta recalls that there were only six female students out of 33 in the Carpentry program. Despite facing negative comments from her male classmates for spending more time with boys, she remained undeterred and was determined to prove her right to be there.

She completed her education at various schools, including the Catholic Mission School at Ihu High School, and Kikori Secondary. As a single working mother of two and the sole provider for her family, Jacinta acknowledges the importance of her job. Although her initial dream of becoming a nurse was not realized, she expresses gratitude for her current situation.

Jacinta first heard about the sponsorship opportunities through a TEP PNG community liaison officer while visiting family in Kerema. TEP PNG, as the operator of the Papua LNG project, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with POM Tech in 2019 to develop the skills of individuals from the project area.

Inspired by one of her tutors who followed a similar path, Jacinta hopes to be accepted into the apprenticeship program at POM Tech to become a carpentry instructor. She enjoys teaching and helping students and considers education to be of utmost importance. Jacinta advocates for girls in her village, advising them to focus on their education and avoid rushing into marriage.

In addition to her aspirations and advocacy, Jacinta takes pride in her Gulf heritage and family legacy. Her grandfather was one of the few carpenters in their village, and she is honored to continue the tradition. When her children grow older, she plans to share the same advice with them—encouraging them to pursue education and explore opportunities beyond their village.