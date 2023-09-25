Zonta Club at Cairns Multicultural Festival

The Zonta Club of Cairns Inc. is a group of local professionals and businesswomen who are passionate about building a better world for women and girls.

The club was formed in September 1983, and the club has been dedicated to supporting local causes and service activities for the last four decades and acts as a supportive community of women who are enthusiastic about making a difference.

Members are dedicated supporters of the goals and ideals of Zonta International – advocating for women’s rights, equality education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence.

Carol Shipway, a representative of Zonta Club of Cairns Inc., introduced herself as part of the ZONTA Club of Cairns and highlighted Zonta International's global commitment to empowering women and improving their well-being. Locally, Zonta Cairns actively empowers women and works against violence directed at them.

The club raises funds for organizations like Wheels of Wellness and Youths Link while offering encouragement awards to schoolgirls transitioning into the next phase of their lives.

Carol emphasized their role as a service club and their involvement in the 16 days of activism from November 25th to December 10th.

During this period, they distribute promotional materials throughout the community, schools, and libraries, advocating for an end to violence against women and the empowerment of women.

Carol urged everyone to explore the Zonta website to learn more about the impactful work the organization is doing globally for the betterment of women and girls.