Yawari’s concert for education

This event is part of Yawari's latest effort with the FOE Association, where he serves as chairman.

The project's main focus is on building a double-story classroom for Tanuga Community School, located in Nipa, Kutubu, Southern Highlands Province. The project has drawn the attention of various business houses.

Yawari is committed to Kutubu's development, and he has a 15-year plan that includes previous projects such as hospital infrastructure and aid posts.

He is also dedicated to education, with a new school classroom set to open next month. To tackle overcrowding at Tanuga Community School, the music concert aims to promote interactive learning in a spacious environment. Its theme is "Making sure no child is left behind."

The four-hour concert promises top-notch performances by notable names in the PNG music industry. The list of performers will be unveiled in the coming week.