Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Round 3 review

The triple header at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Sunday, April 28, saw the Kroton Hela Wigmen defeat the Gulf Isou 18-8 in the first match.

In the second match-up, the rejuvenated Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles accounted for the East New Britain Agmark Gurias 22-14.

The men from East New Britain Province, as always, put on specially designed jumpers to commemorate ANZAC day. However, it was unfortunate they didn't get the win to go with it.

The final match of the day at the local derby saw Charlie Wabo's men, NCDC Moni Plus Port Moresby Vipers leading in the better part of the game but the men from Central Province, Gas Resources Central Dabaris, came from behind to snatch the victory 22 – 18. The final runaway try from Douglas Pirika gifted the Dabaris a win, which they deserved.

At the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, the Bintangor Lahanis were ambushed on home turf by the visiting West New Britain Kimbe Cutters 18- 4 in a close encounter. The victory marked Cutters’ second win of the season showing a promising sign for the struggling franchise.

Lae Snax Tigers proved too strong for the 2023 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup winners Enga Provincial Government Mioks 24–22 in Lae.

Interestingly, two of last year grand finalists, EPG Enga Mioks and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis are struggling to put together their best performance. Both franchises are trailing at the bottom of the ladder. But it’s still too early for any predictions.