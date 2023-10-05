Wabag gears up for cultural festival

The people from Enga Province will celebrate their unique cultures, exhibit tourism products and services to both domestic and international tourists.

The cultural festival will coincide with the official opening of Haus Man (Traditional Engan man’s house) and Cultural Research Centre for displaying of cultural objects/artifacts, tourism products.

The Chairman, Luke Lale said, the cultural festival has three objectives, is to facilitate access for all to culture, promote cultural diversity and foster independent thinking in young people towards culture, 18-year-olds in particular.

The Kopen Take Pii Cultural Festival will be different from any other festival hosted around the country, wherein demonstrations on cultural and tourism products will be displayed.

The hosting of such cultural festivals and tourism products development aims to enhance socio-economic activities and curb escalating law & order issues, address Gender-Base Violence Inclusive Disabilities and other forms of Discrimination in the communities, whereby young men and women will actively participate to create enabling conducive environment.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, National Cultural Commission, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority and other relevant stakeholders will attend this cultural festival and eco-tourism exhibition.

The hosting of the festival is to implement National Cultural Commission’s Cultural Policy 2022-2032 which aims to protect, preserve and promote indigenous cultural resources which are on the verge of phasing out due to Western influences.

“I thank Enga Provincial Government, NCC, PNGTPA and other development partners and stakeholders for supporting such cultural festival,” Lale said.