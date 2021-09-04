RIP Legendary Piano Man

For the past 40 plus years, Buruka Tau has been a professional musician starting his journey at the National Arts School, about the time that Sanguma came out.

Though he was unable to complete his musical studies, it drove him to learn the skillset that made him the musician loved and respected by Papua New Guineans and fans overseas as well.

Late Tau taught himself to play the piano and though he did not have one of his own at the time, he would go anywhere that led him to confer with one just to keep on learning to play the instrument well.

His efforts landed him at the Holiday Inn formerly known as the Islander hotel. While playing there, he started practicing and harnessing his skills, building up an exemplary rapport that dubbed him the legendary Piano Man.

This was the starting point where his passion and love for music grew and drove him to higher heights.

Buruka Tau has set the stage for many amazing artists and bands both locally and internationally, and he has left that gift of music with his children and wife. He was also teacher and mentor to the famous SHEPPARDS Band of Australia.

He battled hard, and despite complications with his health, like the trooper he was, he was set to pull off one last gig with other legendary PNG musicians.

Buruka has left big shoes to fill. His mark will forever be embedded in the lives of all he had touched through his music.