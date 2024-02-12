Reu Joins Paradream Records

The agreement, finalized last year, paves the way for Reu, performing under his band name VPX, to unleash his musical prowess on the global stage.

With plans to jet off to the United States imminently, Reu is gearing up to hit the studio at Paradream Records to craft his latest tracks.

Expressing his excitement, Reu disclosed his eagerness to expand his musical footprint beyond local borders and tap into international audiences.

Joining forces with Paradream Records not only opens doors to showcase his talent worldwide but also promises lucrative returns through potential royalties.

In a parallel development on the international music landscape, Reu finds himself in an esteemed company, aligning with local contemporaries Ancient Dusk, who recently secured a deal with Canadian powerhouse label, BIG Records.

This move solidifies Reu's position as a rising star from West New Britain, poised to make waves across continents with his distinctive musical stylings.