PNG's First Jazz Band

The certificate was presented to them by NCC Marketing Manager David Taim yesterday, following their live performance at the Moresby Theatre Arts, in commemoration of International Jazz Day.

International Jazz Day falls on the 30th of April and is celebrated globally purposely to highlight jazz and its role of uniting people.

The theme for the concert was "Promote Peace & Unity". Ni Yumei Paul, in her opening remarks, says jazz is a medium of peaceful collaboration of constructive dialogue.

The VMAGRA Jazz Band participants are former music students from the University of PNG who were part of the Constabulary Royal Band.

(CCredit: Elizabeth Makis & Sylvia Umio)