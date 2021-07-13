PNG artists to display work

An opportunity will be given for art lovers to view a range of new works from across the nation, including Lae, Alotau, Madang and Goroka.

One of the oldest art institutions in PNG, the Moresby Arts Theatre, will host the 2021 Art Exhibition and Prize, displaying the best entries in a gallery setting and online, with a gala opening night to kick off the three-day event.

On July 17th and 18th, artists will deliver their paintings and sculptures to the gallery.

Media will have opportunities to take photos and footage of the artists and their works, view the registration process and conduct interviews with artists, exhibition organisers and the Moresby Arts Theatre committee.

Friday 6th August from 6.30pm will be the exhibition opening night, and the event will continue for the next two days, ending on Sunday, August 8th.

“The exhibition comes at a time when artists are struggling. The lack of tourists, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, has limited the opportunity to sell their works. This exhibition will give artists and buyers the chance to come together,” said the MAT committee.

“Artists will create works on the theme of ‘Movement, Complexity, Disruption’.

“The exhibition will include prizes for best painting and sculpture, as well as best woman artist and best young artist. There will also be lucky door prizes and people who buy art will go into a draw for a range of prizes.”