Mask festival committee pleased

Held from July 12th-16th, the committee’s chairman and Duke of York Island LLG president, Isaac Ilom, said they were pleased to get positive feedback from the business houses that they had approached for sponsorship.

And this year, Coca-Cola got naming rights as the major sponsor for both shows through an allocation of K100,000.

“The continuous rain did not dampen the spirit of the showgoers as there was a good turnout. This is also despite having a new venue, at the Takubar Sports grounds, which we would like to thank the ENB Provincial Government and administration through Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, and Governor Michael Marum for,” he stated.

He said ENB is the declared tourism hub in the country and thus, it is only fitting that it continues to be the permanent host of the National Mask Festival, as per advice from the National Cultural Commission (NCC) a few years ago.

The committee acknowledged sponsors, stakeholders and residents for making the event successful.