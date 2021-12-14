Kim Kardashian passes California 'baby bar' law exam

The reality TV star and businesswoman posted the news on social media, urging fans never to give up on goals they have set their mind on.

Kardashian, 41, has spent years advocating for criminal justice reform, including lobbying at the White House.

She announced in 2019 that she wanted to go further and qualify in law.

Without an undergraduate degree, she has been studying on an alternative apprenticeship pathway under the supervised mentorship of lawyers.

Kardashian said she had been previously told that her journey would be "close to impossible" and "harder than the traditional law school route".

But in an excited announcement on Monday, she said she had passed California's first-year law students' exam - also known as the baby bar - on her fourth attempt.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she said about her result.

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she added. "I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

Kardashian's tweets praised those who had helped her get through the exam with "10-hour days, daily four-hour zooms" and "practice tests week after week".

The exam has an overall success rate of about 20%, according to recent pass figures. Kardashian will still have further study and another bar exam on her pathway to qualification.