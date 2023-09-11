Easthood Dance To The Top

A mesmerizing event that unfolded after months of intensive workshops conducted by the tireless Wan Squad, it was a testament to the boundless talent of the young dance crews from both the juniors and open divisions.

With over 500 enthusiastic attendees, the competition was nothing short of a dance extravaganza, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Papua New Guinea's flourishing dance scene.

In a heart-pounding showdown, the Open Division saw Easthood Dance Crew emerge as the victors, claiming the prestigious title of Mountain Dew x Wan Squad PNG National Dance Champions 2023 along with the coveted K10,000 prize money.

They narrowly pipped last year’s winners YBC, by a single point. However, YBC was still able to walk away with K3,000 in second place.

Wantry DC rounded off the podium in third place, taking home K2,000. The performances left the audience in awe, with many left wondering what remarkable choreography and sets groups will have in store in 2024.

The Junior Division was equally awe-inspiring, with Youngstars seizing the top spot, demonstrating their incredible talent and dedication. The competition was fierce, with the Irapian and JNR Vikings crews taking the second and third positions, respectively. Mini Tribe, Underdogs, G Unit, and Check Mate also displayed their remarkable skills and teamwork.

The experienced and dedicated members of Wan Squad had the challenging task of selecting the winners. However, their expertise and fairness ensured that the competition was a true showcase of talent and skill.

Wan Squad also put in tremendous effort with almost four months of intensive workshops culminating in this unforgettable event. Their hard work and dedication to nurturing the dance community in Papua New Guinea shone brightly through the success of this competition.

Mountain Dew and Pacific Industries Ltd were the proud naming rights sponsors for the event and acknowledged the support of the Governor for the National Capital District, Powes Parkop, through the Active City Development Program, in providing K10,000 towards the championship.

They also thanked other sponsors.

“Further appreciation must go to Trophy Haus, Keynote, DigicelTV, EventTechz and Nings Agencies Ltd for their in-kind support in making the Mountain Dew x Wan Squad PNG National Dance Championships 2023 a resounding success.

“The Mountain Dew x Wan Squad PNG National Dance Championships 2023 was a testament to the power of dance to unite, inspire, and entertain.”

Mountain Dew will also be sponsoring for the second time, Wan Squad’s upcoming competition in October in Australia’s “House of Champions” where Wan Squad remains undefeated holding the first place.