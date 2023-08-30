Dreikikir Cultural Show planned

President of the Dreikikir Cultural Show, Harold Melehei, said the event aims to revive their dying culture and promote peace and harmony in their societies.

“In Dreikikir, we have very strong and unique cultures and traditions. We have 15 languages spoken throughout Dreikikir so to unite them all is not an easy task.

“For many of our Dreikikir students who are in tertiary institutions in the country and abroad, when it comes to cultural performances, they usually take part in Yangoru, Maprik and Sepik River cultures, which is not their own. So, our children need to learn Dreikikir cultures and traditions.”

Almost 20 cultural groups from East and West Sepik have been registered.

Melehei further appealed to business houses and government organisations to support the Dreikikir Cultural Show.