Delepou Band With A Song Of Home

Back in the 70s, we wrote a song that was recorded by a local radio station, the song made popular is called “Ako Pokina Kea Avuavuna”.

The song tells of a beautiful message and a gentle reminder to the people that from the horizon where the seas crash against each other, that sound is the echoing voice of Delepou.

So throughout the years of performing for many a local event and stage, our wonderful band of brothers in music have entertained people with original hits that tell a different story, with a hint of history and we hope that these songs teach those that hear it and never forget where they come from.