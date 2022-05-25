Creativity celebrated in B’ville

In recognition of this, communities in Buka celebrated World Creativity and Innovation Day on April 21st.

The purpose of World Creativity & Innovation Day was to remind and encourage people to use their creativity to make the world a better place and to make their place in the world better too.

It was a first ever celebration in Bougainville and was part of over 50 countries that celebrated the day.

The global event brought together businesses, entrepreneurs, government and UN agencies to create solutions focused on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals while delivering and working to support local entrepreneurs and business accelerate their creative and innovation initiatives.

“At UNDP Papua New Guinea, we are working tirelessly to support and implement innovation agenda for the Bougainville region with our Autonomous Bougainville Government partners and with our donors to help drive increased participation of entrepreneurs, women and youth in a digital and increasingly connected global marketplace,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Papua New Guinea, Dirk Wagener.

“We are excited to be working on empowering the Bougainville women, youth, entrepreneurs and others by implementing and delivering three innovation hubs across the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.”

The hubs will act as a resource, incubator and learning centres.

Dr Ahmed Awil, private sector development specialist with UNDP Papua New Guinea, said: “Holding this event is aligned to the upcoming development and implementation of Bougainville innovation hubs being built in Buka, Arawa and Buin, and will be a platform to showcase the education and training program to be rolled out in late May 2022.”

Bougainville innovation hubs support early-stage entrepreneurs through education, mentorship and infrastructure to help accelerate the business idea and establish a viable business entity that then becomes Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The planned innovation hubs will deliver services and activities related to the betterment and economic empowerment of the Bougainville community.

The hubs are funded by the Government of Japan.