BSP sponsors Hiri Moale festival

This is the first sponsorship launch towards the festival and is the third time BSP has come on board as sponsors. The presentation today had BSP handover a cheque of K30, 000 to assist with the festival.

Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minoppu, stated that BSP is pleased to join another year round since 2021.

“As you all know culture and tradition plays a big role in our communities and in the Pacific and the values of the communities we operate in. It’s through events like the Hiri Moale festival that our bran identifies the people that we work with,” she stated.

Chairman for Motu Koita Assembly and Acting Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jr acknowledged the partnership and gave a run-down on the festival.

“So this year, on 3rd of March we will host a sponsors night again at the APEC Haus, on the 4th we will have a big day at Ere Kone with the Vanagi (canoe) race at the end of the we will have the reenactment of the arrival of the Hiri Lagatoi.

“On the 5th we will have the traditional performers at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and that will culminate with the crowning of the Hiri Hanenamo for 2023,” said Toka Jr.

The Lagatoi construction has engaged Gaire village and is currently at work.