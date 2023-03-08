Anslom continues World Tour

Following his high-energy performance in Kerala, India last November, Anslom is set to take his music to more locations worldwide, and his hit song "Love Me Again" was frequently requested on Galaxy 107 FM in New Zealand, leading to his award.

Anslom’s music has been gaining popularity in New Zealand, Europe, and the United States of America, and he has received nominations in various categories from the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) in the USA.

To support his music career, Anslom is organizing the Anslom Showcase as a major fundraiser. The event will feature all of his popular songs, including "Love Me Again," "Break the Barrier," "Pasin Luv," and "Kulex," along with other local favorites from his career.

Anslom is managed by Bassline, which provides artist entertainment, management, and promotions, and is also organizing Anslom's international tour.

The Anslom showcase will take place on Saturday, March 11th, at the Blackout Club in Port Moresby.