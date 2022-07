Progressive results after count 18:

Vincent Kumura (PP) – 5,678 Jimmy Uguro (PANGU) – 3,019 Allan Aipo (APP) – 2,705 Nick Kamuti (LP) – 2,691 Philip Ororoku (Ind) – 2,137 Anton Yagama (PNC) – 1,319 Michael Kumba (NA) – 1,135 Emmanuel Kuna (Ind) – 900 Samson Kaniku (PLP) – 872 Augustine Koroma (SDP) – 793

Bundi has 8 ballot boxes remaining, Usino has 11 left and Gama has 3.

The remaining boxes of Usino LLG are from the incumbent MP, Jimmy Uguro’s, base.