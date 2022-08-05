 

Sir Ano Pala Declared For Rigo Open

BY: Jasmine Iru
12:44, August 5, 2022
177 reads

The Rigo Open have declared a new MP for Rigo Open, PANGU Pati member Sir Ano Pala won the race after the final decider was given from the 40th exclusion, last night.

Down to their final exclusion, Biari Cibby Ubuna (IND) was eliminated leaving Sir Ano Pala and National Alliance member, Turai Elemi.

Sir Ano Pala won the race by a tally of 9,173 votes whilst Elemi came second with 8,737 votes.

Lekwa Gure, the out-going member for Rigo Open contested for this year’s round but was eliminated on the 38th exclusion. Gure was present last night at the declaration to officiate a formal hand-over and take-over.

Sir Ano Pala acknowledged his presence as they sat side-by-side.

“I want to say that this is one of the first of its kind where there is a peaceful transfer of powers. Throughout these elections, Rigo people have demonstrated how elections should be done. It has been peaceful and fair and is a culmination of all those that have now resulted in a member that has been selected by the people of Rigo,” Sir Ano Pala added. 

Tags: 
National General Elections
Declaration
papua new guinea
Author: 
Jasmine Iru
  • 177 reads