Remain Focused To Overcome Challenges

When launching the election security operations in Port Moresby yesterday, he said at this stage with technological advancement, the security forces would be faced with significant challenges in ensuring the people are given the right and timely information.

“In the course of this operation, we will be subject to shooting, criticisms and deliberate acts designed to bring the operation into disrepute. This is expected. And we must not allow this to distract us from our efforts,” Commissioner

Manning emphasized, “The success or NATEL 22 operations lies in our diligent work with our people. Understand their concerns and expectations and be willing to find solutions. We can ill afford to ignore this. As many of you are aware, the involvement of our people in this electoral process presents us with significant challenges so we must meet head on in addressing them and resolving them.

“Working with the community to the length and breath of this nation is key to delivering a free, fair, safe and corruption-free national general election.

“We must ensure that every single person who can legally vote must be given equal opportunity to freely and fairly do so.

“Our women, our elderly, those living with disabilities , living in the cities, towns, villages, and remotest communities, living in all regions of our countries.

“As members of the polling contingents, you are to also ensure that you report any incidents that may have a bearing on the lawful conduct of polling.”

He told security forces to carry out their duties diligently without fear, nor favour. Also were urged to engage with the communities, enforce the Firearms Amendment Act of 2022 and enforce electoral offences.

Commissioner Manning also had a general message for every citizen.

“To the general public and those witnessing this parade, let me say this, we are not your enemy, we mean you no harm. Do not engage in any criminal act against any member of the security forces, polling officials or supporters of opposing candidates, if you do, let me forewarn you, we will respond by any lawful means necessary.

“Let me remind us all that whilst we may have our personal political views and affiliations, we must not allow this to distract us from doing our jobs.

“I, like many of you have friends and family contesting national general elections but I will not let this fact cloud my judgment or influence my authority to make decisions and I expect you all to do the same.

“The eyes of the world, our fellow citizens, our colleagues and our families will be on us. Restore pride and honour to that uniform you wear and to your profession.”