K1.5mil assets lost in Manggai blaze

Principal, Peter Renson, said their 8-in-1 building was engulfed in flames at around 3pm.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” he outlined.

“The eight rooms in one building, or 8-in-1 with six office spaces for six subjects and a studio room, were built at the cost of about K1 million.

“The six subject departments the building accommodated were English, Mathematics, Social Science, Agriculture, Business Studies, Personal Development and Expressive Arts.

“The departments lost everything, including files, computers and curriculum materials amounting to about K500,000.

“In total, the building and items that were destroyed in the blaze would be at about K1.5m.”

While no casualties reported, this is a devastating blow to the boarding school and its over 500 students as the teaching staff look for alternatives to continue students’ learning.