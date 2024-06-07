PNG delegates arrive for festival

This third batch brings the total PNG contingent to 120 delegates, all set for the official opening of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The delegates are staying at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, alongside representatives from Fiji, Palau, Northern Marianas, Guam, Niue, and New Zealand.

Accommodation and meals are provided for the festival's duration, from June 6 to June 16, 2024.

Steven Kilanda, the head of the PNG delegation and Executive Director of the National Cultural Commission, emphasized the importance of promoting PNG’s rich cultural heritage on regional and international platforms.

"We have a huge, untouched tourism product. We must market and promote our arts and culture as the tourism product of the country," he said.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, running for over 52 years, is the world's largest showcase of the arts and cultural heritage of the indigenous people of the Pacific Ocean.

Delegates from 28 Pacific Island nations are participating, with Papua New Guinea having hosted the third festival in 1980.