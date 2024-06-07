Court orders recount for Kundiawa Gembogl

Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi in delivering this decision ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct the recount in Goroka within 30 days starting yesterday and the results returned to the same court for a winner to be declared by the court.

The decision was reached after there was sufficient evidence pointing to foul play by Dilu.

CCTV footage presented in court showed foul play by the scrutineers of MP Muguwa Dilu during the national general election.

Kandakasi using Section 212 (1) of the Organic Law ordered the recount ordered that under section 212 (1) (d) of the organic law there shall be a recount of votes.

Kandakasi also made an order that the returning officer must be changed, and the counting will be under tight supervision.

Outside of Court , petitioner and former MP William Onglo welcomed the court’s decision.

“I'm pleased that we have finally come to a judgment and I ask for peace from my people as we go into the process of the recount,” Onglo said.