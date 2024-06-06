Strong recommendations to evacuate

The team of experts presented their preliminary report to the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee yesterday.

Separate recommendations were also made for a new bypass to be created as the current road that’s now under the rubble is also vulnerable to more landslides.

More than 7000 people in the Mulitaka area are in danger of facing landslide disasters in future and have been strongly recommended to be evacuated to safer locations immediately.

This is according to the geotech engineers from both New Zealand and Papua New Guinea following initial findings.

A separate presentation by the engineers from the New Zealand Urban Search and Rescue and PNG Geohazards Management Division also recommended for a separate road to be constructed as the current road also sits on unsafe grounds.

The team presented the findings to the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee Chairman Sandis Tsaka, witnessed by the high commissioners of Australia and New Zealand, senior management from New Porgera Limited and donor agency representatives.

Team Leader of New Zealand Urban Search and Rescue (NZUSR), Dr Jan Kupec said new landslides are imminent from the top of Mt Mogaulo where the sources of four streams make the land there unstable.

He highlighted that over 1500 people living in Kaundak Ward 14 which is at the foot of Tulipar now completely buried were at 100 percent risk of facing more landslides from the rubbles, mostly huge round stones which are currently piled at the disaster site and also from the mountain top.

Dr Jan added that two additional communities that are vulnerable to landslide include Pokolip and Yuyango as they are located within the red zone.

He therefore strongly recommended that these communities be evacuated immediately.

Dr Jan also urged government authorities to discourage people from walking with loads of cargo over the rubbles back and forth mainly from the Porgera Paiela areas.

He said the danger was that stones move faster in seconds meaning it would be difficult for people to do anything to save their lives if they were at the red zone when a landslide disaster struck.

With regards to road reconnection to the giant Porgera mine and the people of Porgera Paiela District, he recommended that it was not safe to clear debris at the disaster site to open up the road again for travel.

He therefore recommended for a reconstruction of three to four kilometers road at the back of the mountain and said that would be safe to avoid similar disasters in future.

However, Dr Jan also said a temporary bypass can be created through the disaster site but with extra caution by installing radars to monitor the situation in the disaster zone.

Meantime, Mr Tsaka had a meeting with other relevant government including agencies including Works, Mining, MRA (Mineral Resources Authority) and NPL after the presentation to look at the best possible options to evacuate the people in the vulnerable zone and to reconnect Porgera which is being closed for more than 13 days since the disaster struck.