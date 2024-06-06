Police watch as 25-year-old is brutally murdered

27-year-old Junior Jukary Etaja from Hoiebia village Tari/Pori District murdered the late Collin Loman from Enga Province over an argument.

Police reported that on Wednesday 13th December 2023 between 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm along Gerehu Stage 4 Swamp Settlement, the deceased and two others parked their vehicle at the side of the road and were drinking alcohol. Their other brother Espi John, was patching a pothole on the road when the deceased and one of his brother started an argument with him.

A few minutes later, a Toyota Mark II Sedan, tinted glass came and stopped. One of the deceased brothers approached the car leading to an argument and a fight ensued.

It was alleged that a few of the properties of the occupants of the Mark II including mobile phones and some money were stolen in the process. The Mark II then sped off onto the main road where they passed by a brown ten-seater police trooper from Gerehu Police Station and shouted at them saying “Robbery Robbery”.

The police stopped and the men hopped on and returned to the incident site with police. While there, another vehicle also a brown ten-seater Toyota Land Cruiser arrived and parked in front of the police vehicle.

Police alleged that the defendant who was in that vehicle pulled out a jack handle from the back of the vehicle and went straight to the deceased and his brother. He then struck the deceased on his head five times with the jack handle and the deceased fell to the ground. While the deceased was lying flat on the ground, he struck him again several times leading to the deceased bleeding heavily. The police then picked up the deceased and took him to Gerehu Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

After five months, the police invited the defendant to be present at the CID General Crime Squad on Monday 20th of May 2024. The defendant was then arrested and charged with one count of Willful Murder under section 299 subsection (1) (a) of the Criminal Code Act. He was later detained at the Boroko Police Station.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii read out his charges, explained his constitutional rights, bail conditions, and issued a warrant for the defendant to be taken to Bomana.

Nii adjourned the matter to July 10th for further mention.