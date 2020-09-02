Recommendations to amend electoral laws

In February 2018, the Governor General, upon directions from the National Executive Council (NEC), commissioned CLRC to undertake a review of PNG’s electoral system within a period of 18 months; which has already be completed.

CLRC’s final report and recommendations were presented to the Prime Minister, Attorney General and key stakeholders in late January this year.

Terms of Reference that guided CLRC to undertake the review (inquiry) of PNG’s electoral system included:

Electoral Roll System

Polling system (polling period, polling places)

Electoral boundaries

Seats for women (and special interest groups)

Nomination (fees, eligibility or qualification)

Court of disputed returns (election petitions – period, filing fees, security costs)

Voter identification (biometrics system of registration & voting)

LLG elections

Electoral Commission (composition, powers, duties & responsibilities)

Decentralisation of electoral responsibilities

Here are some of the recommendations: