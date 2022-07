The candidates concerned are:

Ati Wobiro, Western Provincial Seat James Yali, Madang Provincial Seat Justin Parker, Anglimb South Wahgi Open Electorate

The Electoral Commission rejected these candidates nominations under section 103 of the Constitution from contesting the 2022 National General Elections.

PNGEC advises all electors in these respective electorates to take note of this and to vote accordingly so that no confusion or issues are caused during polling.