Nomination days extended

“The Governor General has approved the writs on May 12, and to date, I wish to inform the people that the election has started as soon as the writs were issued.

“We would have accepted the fact to continue to run the elections, unfortunately, our Deputy Prime Minister got into an accident and passed on.

“Being a Deputy PM and also a political party leader of the current coalition Government, it was necessary that the political party that is involved in the Government be considered.”

Sinai said after learning of the death of the Deputy Prime Minister on Wednesday night just before the issue of writs, hadw to invoke some of the powers within the Electoral Commission under section 177 to delay the election process for a week.

“Delay does not mean to delay the nominations but it is just an understanding that the election process has started but we have been caught off guard and put a pause to the election process.”

Therefore, he said now that the Electoral Commission is ready, and the process will continue.

Sinai explained that the nomination was supposed to be seven days but he had to invoke Section 177 to allow the nomination for 14 days.

He further announced that the Governor General has given his approval for the extension of time for the nomination which will end on May 26, 2022.

The polling period will start on July 2 and end on July 22, 2022.

The Writs will be returned on Friday July 29, 2022.