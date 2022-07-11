N’Dranou Thanks People For Peaceful Polling

Divisional Commander for the NGI Region and Acting Police Assistant Commissioner Perou N’Dranou thanked the people of the New Guinea Islands Region under his command for a peaceful polling period.

He said despite protests of missing names of eligible voters on the electoral roll, the NGI people behaved and allowed polling to take its course.

ACP N’Dranou said people can later take their grievances through the right channel for the PNG Electoral Commission to address.

At Malakuna, ward 5 of Bitapaka LL, Kokopo District, police presence on the ground prevented a boycott over missing names of eligible voters on the Electoral Roll.

N’Dranou commended the quick intervention by village leaders in preventing further escalation.

“I thank the leadership of the village elders and security forces on the ground who resolved it while that is the problem, there is a proper channel for them to take, however the people have allowed the polling process to continue,” he said.

Meanwhile East New Britain and New Ireland have commenced counting while Manus is expected to complete polling this Wednesday 13th, as well as West New Britain Province.