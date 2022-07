Former rugby league super coach, Michael Marum maintains a clear lead with a difference of 4,100 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

After the 6th exclusion, candidate 25-John Gesling is out of the race.

The progressive tally- Top 5:

Michael Marum -16,667 Cosmas Bauk- 12,563 Robert Lutulel- 9,928 Leo Dion – 9,792 Levi Orong – 9,619

Elimination for the ENB provincial seat continues.