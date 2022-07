The absolute majority was 18,528, and the elimination process was exercised to declare the winner.

Member-elect Richard Maru now proceeds into the official signing of the writ.

Meanwhile in the Maprik Open electorate, after exclusion 17 the incumbent, John Simon was leading with 13,446, with Gabriel Kapris closely running behind on 10,024 and Hildeanne Wefin is on third with 6,337 votes.

Elimination continues with more candidates to be excluded and a winner will be announced soon.