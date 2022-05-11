Liquor Ban For Milne Bay

He said the liquor ban will start on Thursday, when the Writs are issued to the end of the election period.

PPC Barkie said the alcohol ban during the election in all alcohol selling outlets was the idea of the Government’s call to make this election safe.

He said he supports the idea because many alcohol-related issues had led to many law and order problems.

PPC Barkie said the provincial licensing board before the decision of the Government had banned the sales of liquor in all outlets but allowed the hotels to sell.

Recently, the decision made by the Government supersedes that decision and imposes total ban of the sale of alcohol during the election period.

He added that because of the police manpower issue in the province, they are looking for alternatives to help the police officers and have recruited special constables to work with the police and the electoral officers in polling areas to provide security.

PPC Barkie said the special police officers will start a two weeks training next week and be deployed to polling areas with the other teams to carry out the polling at the specific polling areas.

He added that they are working closely with the Milne Bay Provincial Government and the police headquarters to make sure they deliver a successful election.

Police officers have been identified and placed in three groups; response team, command centre control team and polling officials will be deployed within the province.

PPC Barkie said the police teams will make sure to deliver a free and safe election, and called on the Milne Bay community to be mindful of their actions and work together with the police and other law enforcing agencies.