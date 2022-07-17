Huon Gulf into quality checks

Morobe and Salamaua have complete their quality checks while Wampar Rural is still in the process of doing quality checks for its materials.

“Wampar Urban have last two boxes to complete before they do quality checks,” said Returning Officer, Daniel Wasinak.

“Maybe Monday, we should start our exclusions.

“Exclusion em bai yumi ron hariap liklik bat em bai depend lo distribution blo ol ballots; sapos namba i liklik, em bai yumi spid, sapos namba i bikpla, bai yumi go slow.

“Hopefully, and most probably by Tuesday, we should have a winner declared by then.”

The RO said counting progressed without major incidents, and they are working within a given timeframe.

“I am so happy with the progress of counting,” he stated.

“The general behaviour of scrutineers; everybody has put an effort to ensure that it brings us this far.”

He outlined that Huon has 86 ballot boxes.

“Morobe LLG has eight teams with 16 ballot boxes; eight for regional and eight for open,” explained Wasinak.

“Wankain lo Salamaua, i gat sevenpla tims so 14 boxes.

“Wampar Rural has eight teams so 16 boxes and Wampar Urban has 20 teams with 40 boxes.”

He further thanked the Lae Secondary School for allowing them the use of their hall, saying the large facility enabled them to bring all their LLGs together for counting.

The progressive tally after total count and quality checks, and Wampar Urban’s progressive:

Huon Gulf Open

1. Ross Seymour (NA) – 10,985

2. Jason Peter (URP) – 10,638

3. John Kasu (Ind) – 4,361

4. Tukape Masani (ULP) – 3,410

5. John Noki – 1,813

Regional

1. Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 10,581

2. Luther Wenge (PLP) – 9,168

3. Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 2,808

4. Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 2,718

5. Kelly Naru (PNC) – 2,571