 

Ereman ToBaining Declared

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
10:26, July 27, 2022
678 reads

People’s National Congress Party candidate, Ereman ToBaining Jnr has been declared the new member elect for Kokopo open.

ToBaining scored over the expected majority with the winning votes of 12, 052.

He served as the Member for Kokopo from 2012 to 2017.

Tobaining lost in the 2017 National General Election to Emil Tammur.

In this year’s National General Elections, coming in second place was PANGU Pati candidate Emil Tammur with 6,729 votes.

The winner was declared after the 20th elimination.

ToBaining’s win now adds to a total of six MP’s declared under the PNC Party banner.

This includes, Ialibu Pangia MP, Peter O’Neill, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, Kandrian Gloucester Open Joseph Lelang, Maprik Open Gabriel Kapris and Kiriwina Goodenough MP Douglas Tomuriesa.

Tags: 
Ereman ToBaining Jnr
Kokopo Open
East New Britain Province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Jemimah Sukbat
