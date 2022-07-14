ENB Counting Update

The wards covered this morning were:

Raluan No.1

Raluan No.2

Tavana

Valaur

Tavui No.3 (Clifton resettlement)

There have been changes in counting with quality checks being conducted again from Count 1 to 6. The slight changes has affected the progressive total. After the checks, the numbers will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the other Open seats in East New Britain Province, as of 11.35am today, the progressive total are as follows:

East New Britain Regional

Michael Marum - 2300

Norbert Kubak- 1420

Leo Dion - 1405

Gazelle

Theo Torot - 688

Emmanuel Tangi - 329

Jelta Wong - 327

Kokopo

Steven Magil-962

Komet D Malari-225

Emil Tammur-166

Pomio

Benedict Tati-3014

Elias Kapavore-1799

Paul Tiensten-519

Rabaul

Dr. Allan Marat-2212

Raymond Paulias-901

Graham Rumet-673