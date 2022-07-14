 

ENB Counting Update

16:32, July 14, 2022
Count 6 for Rabaul Open started at 10.30am but there has been slight changes affecting the progressive total.

The wards covered this morning were:

  • Raluan No.1
  • Raluan No.2
  • Tavana
  • Valaur
  • Tavui No.3 (Clifton resettlement)

There have been changes in counting with quality checks being conducted again from Count 1 to 6. The slight changes has affected the progressive total. After the checks, the numbers will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the other Open seats in East New Britain Province, as of 11.35am today, the progressive total are as follows:

 

East New Britain Regional

Michael Marum - 2300

Norbert Kubak- 1420

Leo Dion - 1405

 

Gazelle

Theo Torot - 688

Emmanuel Tangi - 329

Jelta Wong - 327

 

Kokopo

Steven Magil-962

Komet D Malari-225

Emil Tammur-166

 

Pomio

Benedict Tati-3014

Elias Kapavore-1799

Paul Tiensten-519

 

Rabaul

Dr. Allan Marat-2212

Raymond Paulias-901

Graham Rumet-673

