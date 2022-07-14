ENB Counting Update

The wards covered this morning were:
- Raluan No.1
- Raluan No.2
- Tavana
- Valaur
- Tavui No.3 (Clifton resettlement)
There have been changes in counting with quality checks being conducted again from Count 1 to 6. The slight changes has affected the progressive total. After the checks, the numbers will be confirmed.
Meanwhile, in the other Open seats in East New Britain Province, as of 11.35am today, the progressive total are as follows:
East New Britain Regional
Michael Marum - 2300
Norbert Kubak- 1420
Leo Dion - 1405
Gazelle
Theo Torot - 688
Emmanuel Tangi - 329
Jelta Wong - 327
Kokopo
Steven Magil-962
Komet D Malari-225
Emil Tammur-166
Pomio
Benedict Tati-3014
Elias Kapavore-1799
Paul Tiensten-519
Rabaul
Dr. Allan Marat-2212
Raymond Paulias-901
Graham Rumet-673