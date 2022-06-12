ENB Candidates Participate In Forum

It was also an opportunity to educate the people about the limited preferential voting system. The forums were organised by the ENB election steering committee, which is driving voter education in the province.

It is assisting the provincial electoral office under the leadership of provincial administrator, Wilson Matava.

The forums were held at the following venues:

ENB regional seat and Kokopo open seat at Kokopo market,

Gazelle Open seat at Kerevat market and Rabaul Open seat at Rabaul market.

The forum for Pomio Open at Palmalmal at a confirmed date.

The committee felt it was important to get voters to make informed choices and the importance of LPV awareness.

The general message was to ensure a “free, fair and safe” election.

People turned up in numbers to hear what the candidates had to offer them.

Speaking during the forum in Rabaul last Friday, June 10, Mr Matava said the forum is an important platform for candidates as well as voters to be informed about policies and platforms.

He made a stern warning to candidates to stay away from criticizing their political rivals and reminded that those caught spoiling posters and other merchandise will be dealt with.

Meantime, Rabaul District Administrator, Peter Lapim said the district is ready to work with the duly elected new leader in driving the district mission and vision in growing the local economy and ensuring that people are free of oppression.