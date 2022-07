Kokopo Returning Officer, Darius Kunai said these are the last ballot boxes from the Duke of York LLG to be returned before counting commence tomorrow, 11 July.

“The boxes have been locked up at the Kokopo Police station with the rest of the other ballot boxes from the Kokopo-Vunamami LLG, Raluana LLG and Bitapaka,” he said.

Mr Kunai said polling was smooth sailing for Kokopo District and the same is expected during counting.