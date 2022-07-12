Counting For Rabaul Underway

Polling was completed last Friday and all 36 ballot boxes were transported back to Rabaul on Friday and locked away.

Yesterday ballot boxes for the provincial seat were escorted to Kokopo.

Rabaul Returning Officer, Babel Umri declared counting open at 9.17 this morning, the first three ballot boxes were escorted from Rabaul Police Station to the counting venue.

He believes counting will run smoothly as witnessed during polling last week except for complaints of missing names on the electoral roll.

The counting of votes in this year’s national election will be done according to each LLG wards in districts.

The first box for team 118 were from Nonga Village, Nonga Base Hospital, Tavui No.1, Tavui No.2 and Tavui No.3 in Balanataman LLG.

Currently quality check for Box 1 is underway.