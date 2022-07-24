Bulolo Set For Eliminations

Quality checks were completed yesterday.

Here are the progressive results:

Bulolo Open

Sam Basil Jnr (ULP) – 14,809 Russel Yakam (NA) – 4,020 Tae Guambelek (PNGP) – 2,288 Luke Kewo Jnr (Ind) – 2,270 Dan Yansom (Ind) – 1,797

The absolute majority is 51,586.

Regional

Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 9,792 Luther Wenge (PLP) – 5,643 Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 4,470 Joshua Menos (Ind) – 2,231 Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 2,057

For regional, total ballot papers were 35,909; 1,005 ballots were informal while formal ballot papers were 34,904.