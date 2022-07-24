Bulolo Set For Eliminations

Quality checks were completed yesterday.
Here are the progressive results:
Bulolo Open
- Sam Basil Jnr (ULP) – 14,809
- Russel Yakam (NA) – 4,020
- Tae Guambelek (PNGP) – 2,288
- Luke Kewo Jnr (Ind) – 2,270
- Dan Yansom (Ind) – 1,797
The absolute majority is 51,586.
Regional
- Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 9,792
- Luther Wenge (PLP) – 5,643
- Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 4,470
- Joshua Menos (Ind) – 2,231
- Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 2,057
For regional, total ballot papers were 35,909; 1,005 ballots were informal while formal ballot papers were 34,904.