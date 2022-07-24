 

Bulolo Set For Eliminations

BY: Carmella Gware
12:12, July 24, 2022
295 reads

Bulolo district is going into eliminations today, confirms Morobe’s Provincial Returning Officer, Simon Soheke.

Quality checks were completed yesterday.

Here are the progressive results:

Bulolo Open

  1. Sam Basil Jnr (ULP) – 14,809
  2. Russel Yakam (NA) – 4,020
  3. Tae Guambelek (PNGP) – 2,288
  4. Luke Kewo Jnr (Ind) – 2,270
  5. Dan Yansom (Ind) – 1,797

The absolute majority is 51,586.

Regional

  1. Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 9,792
  2. Luther Wenge (PLP) – 5,643
  3. Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 4,470
  4. Joshua Menos (Ind) – 2,231
  5. Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 2,057

For regional, total ballot papers were 35,909; 1,005 ballots were informal while formal ballot papers were 34,904.

Tags: 
Bulolo District
Eliminations
Morobe province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 295 reads