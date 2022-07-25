 

Andapanga Clears His Name

19:55, July 25, 2022
Candidate for Moresby North East, Alfred Baliawe Andapanga also spoke up today in an attempt to clear his name, which was brought up in social media conversations relating to Sunday’s violence in NCD.

Andapanga is concerned that members of the public have thrown some blame at him and his supporters for the attacks.

The candidate is adamant he has been wrongly accused.

He told media this morning, “…on social media and everywhere they are accusing me (and) my supporters for causing this problem. In fact when they go down to the wire and investigate, they will realize that it is not Andapanga’s supporters.

“I want to appeal to Papua New Guineans to make an investigation and find out who cause this problem.”

